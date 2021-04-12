Family announces burial arrangements for Yinka Odumakin

The family of late spokesman of Yinka Odumakin, spokesman of Afenifere, Pan-Yoruba Sociocultural group, announced the order of his funeral rites.

According to the arrangements in a statement by his widow, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, on Monday to journalists, the rites would span three days – starting from Thursday, April 22 through Friday 23 and Saturday 24, 2021.

The statement reads: “Thursday, April 22: Day of Tributes and Service of Songs at the Police College, Ikeja Lagos between 11 am and 4 pm while his body lies in state.

“Friday, April 23: Body departs Lagos for Moro, his country home, in Ife North LGA of Osun State.

“There will be a Christian wake keep by 5 pm at the Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro, to be followed by a candlelight procession on Friday.

“Saturday, April 24: Lying in State at Origbo Anglican Grammar School, Moro by 8 am, followed by a Funeral Service by 10 am, after which his remains will be committed to Mother Earth at a private interment.”