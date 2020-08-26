Stranded Nigerians in Trinidad and Tobago beg Buhari for help

Nigerian citizens in Trinidad and Tobago have called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Geoffrey Onyeama, to come to their rescue.

The citizens which also consist of students in an SOS message said they are helpless and distressed with their continued stay in the region.

According to a PhD student, “amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, up till now no positive response with ambassador himself”.

However, the student commended the efforts of the High Commissioner at the Trinidad and Tobago, Ambassador Hassan Ardo, for his support and constant visit.

“We must laud the effort of Ambassador Hassan Ardo for his support up till date by visiting and rendering support to us,” he said.

The distressed Nigerians added that all efforts to get the assistance of foreign affairs Ministry was futile and in most cases, they were directed to Nigeria Embassy where only Ambassador was only responsive representative of the country.

They appealed to the Nigerian government to intervene and rescue them as they are stranded in the region since April adding that the absence of straight flight from region frustrated all efforts to get help.

While lamenting that despite the proposed opening of Nigeria border on 29th August, the Trinidad and Tobago border remains closed till December 31st and if care is not taken, the Embassy would not facilitate their homecoming and they can’t continue suffering till December.