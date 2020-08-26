Chelsea sign Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on five-year deal

Chelsea have completed the signing of England left-back Ben Chilwell from Leicester City on a five-year deal.

Okay.ng understands that the Blues signed Chilwell for a fee in the region of £45-50 million.

“I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season,” Chilwell told the club’s website.

“I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea’s director Marina Granovskaia speaking on the transfer said: “We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age.

“We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours.”

Chilwell joins new Stamford Bridge arrivals Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, who have already signed from Ajax and RB Leipzig, respectively.