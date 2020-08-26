Nigeria’s coronavirus cases hit 53,021, recoveries now 40,281

Less than a minute

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, August 26th, announced 221 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 19 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 221 new cases are Plateau-60, FCT-33, Kaduna-26, Rivers-18, Lagos-17, Enugu-9, Kwara-9, Ondo-9, Nasarawa-6, Gombe-5, Anambra-5, Delta-4, Abia-4, Imo-3, Edo-2, Ogun-2, Oyo-2, Osun-2, Bauchi-1 and Kano-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 26th August, there are 53,021 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

40,281 patients have been discharged with 1,010 deaths across the country.