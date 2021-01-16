Stop calling yourself CEO – Business developer calls out WhatsApp traders

Popular Nigerian Business Developer, Omobaabirin Adedotun, has called on Nigerian traders to stop calling themselves, CEO.

The business developer is on the opinion that Nigerians abuse the word, Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

She said, if you’re selling wig or bags on Instagram or Whatsapp group, that doesn’t make you a CEO of a company, rather you’re a trader.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote:

“Let me say this again. CEO means Chief Executive Officer. For there to be a CHIEF amongst the Officers. It means there must be other Officers. If you are selling Gowns on WhatsApp. You are a Trader. That’s what you are.”