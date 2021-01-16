Young man receives beating of his life after making a fake bank transfer in eatery

A Nigerian man has received the beating of his life after he tried playing prank on a eatery.

The man went into an expensive food eatery, sit and ordered for a well nourished food.

He was served by the eatery staffs and he enjoyed his meal to the fullest. After he finished eating, he said he’ll prefer to make payment using bank transfer.

He immediately make a fake transfer and make way out of the eatery. However, the clever staffs were quick in noticing his prank, they quickly caught him and started beating the hell out of him.

In the viral video shared online, the young guy was seen pleading for mercy as the eatery staffs beat the hell out of him.