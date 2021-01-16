Conjoined twins separated in UNILORIN teaching hospital (UITH)

The University of Ilorin Teaching hospital has brought some good news to Nigerians, as a set of conjoined female twins were successfully separated by a team of medical personnel on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The twins were separated by a team of 66 all-Nigerian paediatric surgeons, paediatricians, paediatric cardiologist, nurses, pharmacists, anaesthetists, behavioral scientists cardiothoracic surgeon, and other medical experts.

The 66-man team was led by an ace Paediatric surgeon, Prof Lukman Abdul-Rahman.

The news has really proven to us that Nigerian medical personnel are good!