Spotify Charts: Top Songs, Artists and Albums Nigerians listen to [8-14 April 2022]

Here’s what Spotify Charts reveal about the songs, albums and artists Nigerians listen to from Friday, April 08 to Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Top Artists

The biggest winner on the Top Artists this week is Fivio Foreign, while A1 x J1 claims the spot of the highest new entry on the Top Artists at #121, moving up by 108 spots. Rema maintained his slot as the longest reigning artist on the Top Artists chart at nine weeks straight.

Top Songs

On the Top Songs chart this week, BNXN fka Buju’s Finesse has the most spots on Top Songs at #2. First Class by Jack Harlow is the highest new entry at #55. Omo Ope (feat. Olamide) by Asake remains on the Top Songs for an impressive nine weeks and Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran) by Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran claims the biggest winner ranking at #130.

Top Albums

WizKid’s Made in Lagos Deluxe Edition has been on the Top Albums chart the longest, with a total of nine weeks. Drake continues to claim the most spots on Nigerian charts with Certified Lover Boy at #14. B.I.B.L.E. by Fivio Foreign ranks as the highest new entry on Top Albums at #19, while 9: Esan by Brymo is the biggest winner, moving up by 50 positions to #128.

Below is a breakdown of some of Nigeria’s most popular tracks, albums and artists:

Top 5 artists in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week

Top 5 songs in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week

Top 5 albums in Nigeria on Spotify Charts this week