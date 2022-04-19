Banky W advises FG to make NYSC scheme optional

Nigerian singer Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has urged the Federal Government to make the National Youth Service Corps scheme optional.

In an interview with Channels TV, Banky W said, “At least half of the young people who do NYSC might not need it. You have people that go for NYSC and they just sign a paper somewhere and give somebody money, so that they say they have it and then go off and do whatever.

Banky W further asked, “Is that program really achieving what it was meant to?

“Can we consider amending the constitution so that we can say that this thing is no longer compulsory, it is optional?”

Banky W is running for a seat in the House of Representatives to represent the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in Lagos State.