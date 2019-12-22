Solskjaer speaks on United’s performance against Watford

Manchester United head coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has reacted to his team’s performance against Watford on Sunday.

Okay.ng understands that the match played at Vicarage Road ended 2-0 in favour of Watford against the Reds.

Solsjaer speaking to MUTV after the game expressed his disappointment with the outcome.

“It’s very disappointing. I’m disappointed with the first half, more than the second to be fair. It was slow, a testimonial pace, no urgency and coming into half-time, you expect a reaction. Of course, they score that first goal, it’s a freak thing. That happens in football at times and we couldn’t recover from it,” he said.

When asked about a golden chance missed by Lingard, Solsjaer said: “Well, Ben stood up so I don’t think a chip was the right option but then I wasn’t on the pitch. That was Jesse’s [decision]. It was a good run, we could have been one up at half-time but that happens. Sometimes you miss the target, sometimes you score.

“There was no atmosphere, we couldn’t get the tempo in our play, the intensity in our play, quality in our play. We never really did that until they scored the two goals. We then really had to create chances and we did – but we didn’t take them.”

Speaking on De Gea’s howler that lead to the first goal of the game, the coach said: “No, you don’t [expect a mistake from David de Gea] but that happens to anyone, everyone in football, you make a mistake like this. It’s about reaction now, both from David and from ourselves as a team. We’ve got two games coming up over Christmas and we need to bounce back.”

On Pogba’s return to playing for the club:

“Yes, it’s a big plus. The boy has been working hard, he’s been desperate to play football and he came on and showed that hunger, urgency and quality so I’m sure we’ll benefit from him coming back.”

When asked about United’s match against Newcastle, the coach said:

“Yes, definitely, you want to get back to Old Trafford and win because that’s not good enough. We know we have a tough spell, loads of games coming up, but that’s what they [the players] want and I’m sure they’ll… well, we have to see a reaction.”