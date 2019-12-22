Residents panic as Boko Haram terrorists storm Damaturu

Residence of Damaturu, Yobe State, on Sunday scampered for safety in their houses as the sound of artillery guns and rocket launchers by Boko Haram terrorists completely destabilized business activities in the town.

According to a source, the terrorists attacked the town, along Gashua road near the Police Force Headquarters around 5.30 pm on Sunday.

There was heavy artillery shelling by the military as the terrorists tried to infiltrate Damaturu.

Hundreds of travellers are trapped on the exit and entry routes of Damaturu as security forces have blocked all routes into the town.

More details shortly…