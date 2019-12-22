Zamfara governor donates N5m, foodstuffs to Christians for Christmas

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has donated the sum of N5 million alongside foodstuffs to Christians for Christmas Celebration.

Kabiru Yusuf Gusau, Director of Protocol to the governor, disclosed this in a letter to the Zamfara branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

According to the letter, the items approved by the governor given to Christian organisation are; 600 bags of rice, 20 cows and the N5 million cash.

The letter read in part: “As you are it has been a tradition to Zamfara State Government to give assistance to both Muslims and Christians Communty in the State every year.

“In view of that, His Excellency, the State Executive Governor, Hon. (Dr) Bello Muhammad (MON) has approved the presentation of the following items to the Christian Community for the Year 2019 Christmas Celebration.”

Matawalle also joined the good people of Zamfara State to wish Christians a Happy Christmas Celebration.