Nigeria records 1,398 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,398 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, 13th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-542, FCT-131, Oyo-120, Rivers-113, Plateau-111, Kaduna-71, Kwara-71, Akwa Ibom-34, Sokoto-31, Benue-28, Ogun-27, Kano-26, Kebbi-17, Osun-12, Nasarawa-11, Delta-10, Gombe-10, Bayelsa-9, Borno-9, Edo-8, Ekiti-3, Jigawa-2 and Katsina-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 12th January, there are 103,999 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

82,555 patients have been discharged with 1,382 deaths across the country.

