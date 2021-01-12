SMAN: Toke Makinwa dragged after declaring No Money No Sex

Popular Nigerian Socialite, Toke Makinwa is currently on a hot pan on Twitter after saying No money no sex.

The actress made this declaration following the new trend of the stingy men association of Nigeria (SMAN), an association established to stop men from giving women money.

Since the founding of the association, many ladies have taken to social media to share their thoughts about it. Toke too took to her official Twitter handle to ask where she can sign up for close leg association.

This stingy men association na wa ooo… Abeg where can I sign up for Close legs association #Wemoveeee — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) January 12, 2021

Following this, many men have mocked women for having nothing to give In a relationship except sex while some women dragged Toke for embarrassing them.