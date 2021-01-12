COVID-19: We are running out of treatment facilities – FG

The Federal Government has announced that the nation is running out of treatment facilities to look after covid-19 patients.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, revealed this on Monday, 11th January as the country records over 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,300 deaths

Ihekweazu has urged Nigerian citizens to take precautions in order to curtail the spread of the virus,

Speaking at the PTF briefing in Abuja, the director-general said health workers may be forced to make tough decisions.

He said,

“We need to protect our more vulnerable citizens. We all have to take responsibility, this is not for NCDC, PTF or government alone,”