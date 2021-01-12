Soldier sentenced to death by firing squad for murdering another soldier

A Nigerian soldier, Trooper Azunna Maduabuchi has been sentenced to death by the court-martial sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Maduabuchi was accused of killing the adjutant of his unit, Lieutenant Babakaka Ngorgi.

On Tuesday, 12th January, Maduabuchi was sentenced to death by firing squad after he was found guilty at the court session held at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno.

Four other soldiers prosecuted for murder were sentenced to a few years of imprisonment.

Private Abdulrasheed Adamu was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, Sergeant Sani Ishaya was sentenced to four years, while Bidemi Fabiyi was sentenced to two years imprisonment by the martial court.