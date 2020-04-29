Slumdog Millionaire actor, Irrfan Khan is dead

Irrfan Khan, an Indian film actor who featured in hits movies Slumdog Millionaire and Life Of Pi, has died of cancer aged 53.

A spokesman for the actor confirmed his death in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace.”

In 2018, Khan posted on Twitter to say that he was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.