Celebrities
Slumdog Millionaire actor, Irrfan Khan is dead
Irrfan Khan, an Indian film actor who featured in hits movies Slumdog Millionaire and Life Of Pi, has died of cancer aged 53.
A spokesman for the actor confirmed his death in a brief statement on Wednesday.
The statement reads: “surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace.”
In 2018, Khan posted on Twitter to say that he was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.
