Celebrities

Slumdog Millionaire actor, Irrfan Khan is dead

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter April 29, 2020
Less than a minute
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, an Indian film actor who featured in hits movies Slumdog Millionaire and Life Of Pi, has died of cancer aged 53.

A spokesman for the actor confirmed his death in a brief statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace.”

In 2018, Khan posted on Twitter to say that he was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
1,532
Deaths
44
Recovered
255
Active
1,233
Last updated: April 29, 2020 - 10:15 am (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Back to top button
Close