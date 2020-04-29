Power returns to normalcy in Nigeria after fears of National Grid Collapse

Nigerians across the nation experienced a total blackout as of 01:21am on Wednesday, April 29.

The incident raised fears among Nigerians on social media attributing the darkness to collapse of the national grid.

Several tweets on Twitter reported the same issue stating that the power went off in the same manner that suggested collapse of the nation’s grid.

the light went off really slowly instead of the usual blink out almost like it was powering down is this another national grid collapse? — Fritz (@chaotictwitch) April 29, 2020

Did national grid collapse again. Because the way the light went off — Adigun (@thatguyYemi) April 29, 2020

National grid don collapse oo — MALLAM SHEHU (SMS) (@Mallam__Shehu) April 29, 2020

However, as at 6:10am on Wednesday, April 29, several reports said the power has been restored.

They just brought back the light in my area #UpNepa #NEPA — Lafiaji boy (@brokurtor) April 29, 2020

Power has been restored # Nationalgrid#NEPA — Julián Rodrigo🇳🇬🆖 (@young_xon) April 29, 2020

Finally i can sleep. #NEPA — Tosyn Oliver (@its_tbiz) April 29, 2020

#NEPA just brought light, I don't think it's a national grid problem. — FARGO 🤔 (@Isa_fargo) April 29, 2020

Light is finally back. Sai BABA #NEPA — Usy (@UsySanusii) April 29, 2020

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to provide a statement on the incident as the time of filing this report.