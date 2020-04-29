News

Power returns to normalcy in Nigeria after fears of National Grid Collapse

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter April 29, 2020
Nigerians across the nation experienced a total blackout as of 01:21am on Wednesday, April 29.

The incident raised fears among Nigerians on social media attributing the darkness to collapse of the national grid.

Several tweets on Twitter reported the same issue stating that the power went off in the same manner that suggested collapse of the nation’s grid.

However, as at 6:10am on Wednesday, April 29, several reports said the power has been restored.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to provide a statement on the incident as the time of filing this report.



