Saraki condoles with Borno over Shehu of Bama’s death

Former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Sarak has forwarded his condolences to the government and people of Borno State over the death of the Shehu of Bama, Ibrahim Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi.

In a letter addressed to the Governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Umara Zullum, Saraki said the sterling leadership of the late Shehu would be sorely missed.

He prayed God to forgive the sins of the departed soul and grant him blissful eternity.

The letter reads: “I commiserate with the government and people of Borno State over the passing away of the Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Ibrahim Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi.

Read Also: Borno confirms Shehu of Bama’s demise

“I recall that on January 25, 2019 he led a delegation of traditional rulers as well as religious, political and thought leaders from north eastern Nigeria on a visit to the 8th Assembly to convey the gratitude of the people of the North East over successful passing of the North East Development Commission Bill. His leadership will be sorely missed.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah will forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. I also pray that Allah will give his family, the Borno State government and the people of Bama the strength to bear this loss.”

It can be recalled that the Borno State Government on Monday announced the passing away of Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi at the age of 63.