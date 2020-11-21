Singer 9ice apologises to wife after video of him with another lady surfaces online

Nigerian singer Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice has tender an apology to his newly wedded wife, Olasunkami Ajala, after a video of him fondling another lady surfaced on the Internet.

The singer in a video he captioned “SAVE A SINKING VESSEL” via his Instagram page on Saturday begged his wife to forgive him while admitting to doing wrong.

9ice noted that the video is causing him his family and appealed to his fans to apologise to his wife on his behalf.

He said: “I have done something so shameful, terrible and it is costing me my family and the most important thing to me right now is my family. That 9ice that you always see and appreciate is because I have a backbone which is my wife, Olasukanmi Akande. And because of this terrible thing I have done, it is costing me a whole lot

“I apologise for what I have done and I need you guys to help me beg my wife. She is my backbone. That 9ice you always see, that strives, that brings out the best in our culture and tradition is because I have a backbone. I apologise for my wrongdoing and I need you guys to help me beg my wife.

“One thing that has been failing is my marriage but I want this one to work. Please, please help me beg my wife. Save this marriage for me.”

On Thursday, a video of the singer and a woman in what appears to be a hotel room had surfaced on social media.

It got many reactions from Nigerians.

9ice in late 2019 got married to one of his baby mamas, Olasunkanmi Ajala.