Celebrities

Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Ojo announces death of mother

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter November 21, 2020
1 minute read
Iyabo Ojo and her mother, Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga
Iyabo Ojo and her mother, Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga

Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has announced the demise of her mother, Mrs Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga.

The actress made this announcement via her verified Instagram page on Saturday morning.

According to Ojo, her mother died in her sleep.

Iyabo Ojo and her mother, Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga
Iyabo Ojo and her mother, Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga

She wrote: “My mother, my jewel, my guardian, my pearl, this is how you said goodbye? We were joking about this days ago. I told you how much I want you to live long and watch the children become grown men and women but you said no; your joy was that I am happy. That your spirit would protect and be with us. Little did I know you were set to leave.

“With total submission to the will of God, I announce the death of my mother, Mrs Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga, who passed away in her sleep in the early hours of today, Saturday 21st November at the age of 67-years. Mama, you might be gone but we, your children and grandkids would make sure your memories remain and linger on. Like you promised, your spirit remains with us. Iyabo Ojo, your love.”

Tags
Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter November 21, 2020
1 minute read

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button