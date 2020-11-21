ASUU denies suspending eight-month-old strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) debunked reports announcing the suspension of the ongoing eight-month-old strike.

The President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi, said this while speaking to newsmen on Saturday.

He noted that the union does not run a Twitter account.

“ASUU does not have a Twitter account. Many people have been bombarding me with telephone calls and I can’t answer again. If we want to call off our strike, we will address a press conference and that is how we operate,” he said.

Okay.ng had reported on Friday that the Federal Government accepted the demand by ASUU that the lecturers be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The government also offered to increase the Earned Allowances to university staff from N30 billion to N35b and the Revitalisation Fund from N20b to N25b.