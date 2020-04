Simi explains how her heart beats like “Duduke” in new song

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye popularly known with Simi, is out with her first song of the year (2020) titled “Duduke”.

Simi in the Oscar-produced single expresses care, feelings, love for her man and how her heart beats like ‘duduke’.

Duduke by Simi (Lyrics)

[Verse 1]

First Lady said to you

I can not wait to see you

You are the treasure I’ve been waiting for

Do you know, do you know

How much I really need you

I dey pray for the day when, I can finally kiss you

[Pre-Chorus]

You know say everyday I dey pray for you

Oh in my heart today suppose made a place for you

[Chorus]

That’s why my heart e dey beat like duduke, du du ke

Cos na you I choose oh, ayanfe mi, a yan fe

I sing for you wana be like duduke, du du ke

Baby na you I go beat for ayanfe mi, a yan fe

[Verse 2]

Gbotemi oh

see I may not give the world to you, but I’d give you what I have oh

Oh baby oh, you are my angeli oh, kudurole femi oh

[Pre-Chorus]

Shaby you know say everyday I dey pray for you

Oh in my heart today suppose made a place for you

[Chorus]

That’s why my heart e dey beat like duduke, du du ke

Cos na you I choose oh, ayanfe mi, a yan fe

I sing for you wana be like duduke, du du ke

Baby na you I go beat for ayanfe mi, a yan fe

[Bridge]

Only for you e dey beat like, duduke, du du ke

I sing for you my baby oh, ayanfe mi, a yan fe

Duduke duduke oh, duduke du du ke,

Mo feran e oh, ayanfe mi, a yan fe mi