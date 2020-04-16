Coronavirus: Nigeria records 35 new cases in three states, FCT — total now 442

Nigeria has recorded Thirty-five (35) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 19 of the cases are from Lagos, 9 in FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo State.

As of 10:20 pm on 16th April, there are 442 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and fifty-two (152) patients have been discharged with thirteen (13) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT: