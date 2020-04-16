News

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 35 new cases in three states, FCT — total now 442

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 16, 2020
Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded Thirty-five (35) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 19 of the cases are from Lagos, 9 in FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo State.

As of 10:20 pm on 16th April, there are 442 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and fifty-two (152) patients have been discharged with thirteen (13) deaths across the country.

Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT:

  • Lagos- 251
  • FCT- 67
  • Kano- 21
  • Osun- 20
  • Edo- 15
  • Oyo- 13
  • Ogun- 9
  • Katsina- 7
  • Bauchi- 6
  • Kaduna- 6
  • Akwa Ibom- 6
  • Kwara- 4
  • Delta- 4
  • Ondo- 3
  • Enugu- 2
  • Ekiti- 2
  • Rivers-2
  • Niger- 2
  • Benue- 1
  • Anambra- 1


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
407
Deaths
12
Recovered
128
Active
267
Last updated: April 16, 2020 - 10:39 pm (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close