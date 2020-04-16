News
Coronavirus: Nigeria records 35 new cases in three states, FCT — total now 442
Nigeria has recorded Thirty-five (35) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 19 of the cases are from Lagos, 9 in FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo State.
As of 10:20 pm on 16th April, there are 442 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
One hundred and fifty-two (152) patients have been discharged with thirteen (13) deaths across the country.
Here is a breakdown of recorded cases in 19 states plus the FCT:
- Lagos- 251
- FCT- 67
- Kano- 21
- Osun- 20
- Edo- 15
- Oyo- 13
- Ogun- 9
- Katsina- 7
- Bauchi- 6
- Kaduna- 6
- Akwa Ibom- 6
- Kwara- 4
- Delta- 4
- Ondo- 3
- Enugu- 2
- Ekiti- 2
- Rivers-2
- Niger- 2
- Benue- 1
- Anambra- 1
