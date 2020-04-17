Alaafin’s Queen Ola responds to alleged affair with KWAM 1

The youngest wife of Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Olori Badirat Ola Adeyemi has responded to an allegation that she is having a love affair with Fuji singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1).

On Wednesday, a report had emerged on the internet that Olori Ola had been sent packing from the palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi II, after reportedly finding out of the alleged affair with K1 De Ultimate.

However, Queen Ola in a live video on Facebook described the allegation as false.

She further explained that the originator of the news was a Dublin-based blogger, Esther Aboderin a.k.a Esabod.

Olori Ola said: “Someone forwarded me a link to a YouTube video by Esabod where she claimed I was having an affair with KWAM 1. Until that day, I have never heard of the woman before.

“I was told the woman is controversial and that is how she writes hurtful, untrue things about people. In the video, she said she knew that the singer would come for me after the King made him the Mayegun of Yoruba land.”

“If this allegation is true, may all the deities in the palace strike me down. If it is false, may all the curses be transferred to Madam Esabod and her children.”

It can be recalled that KWAN 1 had already debunked the allegation stating that it is untrue and promised to take legal actions against those behind the story.