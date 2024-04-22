Shettima, Goodluck, Abdulsalami, Others at National Dialogue on State Police

A high-level dialogue on the implementation of state police in Nigeria was held in Abuja, with Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and elder statesman Abdulsalami Abubakar in attendance.

The event, organized by the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, aimed to explore pathways to peace and reimagining policing in Nigeria.

Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, represented by AIG Ben Okolo, expressed concerns that the country is not yet ripe for state police. He cited potential abuse by those seeking to score political points, with some governors possibly using state police against perceived opponents, leading to human rights abuses. Additionally, he noted that many states lack the funds to establish and maintain state police forces, which could lead to multiple structures in states.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, however, argued that state police are “non-negotiable” and essential for tackling security issues such as kidnapping, which he described as having become “commercial.” He acknowledged concerns about potential abuse but emphasized the need for state police to address the country’s security challenges.

The national dialogue brought together various stakeholders to explore ways to address Nigeria’s security challenges. The event aimed to foster a constructive conversation on the feasibility and potential implications of introducing state police in Nigeria.