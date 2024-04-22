Veteran Actor Zack Orji Opens Up on Miraculous Recovery From 2 Brain Surgeries in Nigeria

Nollywood veteran Zack Orji has shared the harrowing experience of undergoing two brain surgeries in Nigeria after a critical medical emergency.

In an interview with Channels TV on Sunday, Orji revealed that he had slumped in the bathroom, leading to a life-threatening situation that required urgent medical attention.

“I can only say that it’s by the grace of God that I’m alive today because I passed out. I was out for like five and a half hours before help came,” he said.

Reflecting on the incident, Orji expressed gratitude for his survival, attributing it to the grace of God. He recounted being unconscious for five and a half hours before help arrived.

Orji’s friend, Bala Ahmed, who was abroad at the time, was alerted and promptly organized assistance from colleagues who rushed to Orji’s aid.

He said: “Benedict Johnson rushed to the house, and I was there on the floor, incoherent. I couldn’t even stand because when he raised me, I slumped again, and he had to call another colleague whom we call Labista.

“So the two of them lifted me on their shoulders from the second floor to the ground floor and took me to the National Hospital,” Orji added.

Upon receiving the news, Orji’s wife, who was in Lagos at the time, flew to Abuja. On January 1st, the first surgery was performed by a neurosurgeon, Dr. Biodun Ogungbo.

“He’s an awesome guy.”

Upon receiving the news, Orji’s wife flew from Lagos to Abuja, where the first surgery was performed on January 1st by neurosurgeon Dr. Biodun Ogungbo. However, a month later, a second surgery was required due to a residual blood clot discovered during scans.

Orji expressed gratitude for the support he received from prominent figures, including the President of Nigeria, the President’s wife, the Vice President’s wife, and various ministers.

He said: “But in all of it, I’m grateful to God Almighty and I’m also grateful to so many people who stepped in. The President of Nigeria, the First Lady, the wife to the Vice President, the President’s son, the Minister for Women’s Affairs, the Minister for Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, the Minister for Works, and a whole lot of other people.

“I was receiving calls from South Africa, from the UK, from the US. Some of them were willing to, they were asking me, how can we help? How can we be of assistance? So it was overwhelming the way people responded to the whole thing.”

After his recovery in Nigeria, Orji sought post-surgery assessment in the UK, consulting with Dr. John Yeh.

