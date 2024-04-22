Nigeria Not Yet ‘Mature’ Enough for State Police – IGP Egbetokun

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, has stated that Nigeria is not “mature” enough for the establishment of state police.

Speaking on Monday at a national dialogue on state police organized by the House of Representatives in Abuja, Egbetokun expressed reservations about decentralizing the country’s police force.

The dialogue, themed ‘Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria’, brought together stakeholders to discuss the prospect of state-controlled police.

Represented by Ben Okolo, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Egbetokun emphasized that Nigeria is not ready for a state-controlled police force.

“It is the submission of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force that Nigeria is yet to mature for the establishment of state-controlled police,” he stated.

The call for the establishment of state police has gained momentum in recent times due to the increasing incidents of kidnappings, banditry, and violent attacks across the country.

In response to the growing insecurity, the federal government set up a committee on February 15 to explore the possibility of creating state police.

Additionally, on February 20, a bill seeking to establish state police passed its second reading at the House of Representatives, indicating growing interest and support for the initiative.