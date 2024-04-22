News

Nigeria Not Yet ‘Mature’ Enough for State Police – IGP Egbetokun

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
IGP Olukayode Egbedokun
IGP Olukayode Egbedokun

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector-General of Police, has stated that Nigeria is not “mature” enough for the establishment of state police.

Speaking on Monday at a national dialogue on state police organized by the House of Representatives in Abuja, Egbetokun expressed reservations about decentralizing the country’s police force.

The dialogue, themed ‘Pathways to Peace: Reimagining Policing in Nigeria’, brought together stakeholders to discuss the prospect of state-controlled police.

Represented by Ben Okolo, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Egbetokun emphasized that Nigeria is not ready for a state-controlled police force.

- Advertisement -

“It is the submission of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force that Nigeria is yet to mature for the establishment of state-controlled police,” he stated.

The call for the establishment of state police has gained momentum in recent times due to the increasing incidents of kidnappings, banditry, and violent attacks across the country.

In response to the growing insecurity, the federal government set up a committee on February 15 to explore the possibility of creating state police.

Additionally, on February 20, a bill seeking to establish state police passed its second reading at the House of Representatives, indicating growing interest and support for the initiative.

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Shettima, Goodluck, Abdulsalami, Others at National Dialogue on State Police
Next Article Yul Edochie Shocks Nigerians, Reveals Face of Second Son with Wife, Judy Austin

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Thepeer
Nigerian Fintech Startup Thepeer to Return $350,000 to Investors Amid Closure
Tech
Yahaya Bello
EFCC Denies Disobeying Court Order Regarding Yahaya Bello
News
Miister of Education, Tahir Mamman
FG Moves to Set 18 Years as Minimum Age for University Admission
Education
FCCPC Storms Abuja Chinese Supermarket Accused of Denying Nigerians Entry
News
FG Launches N200bn Fund for MSMEs and Manufacturing Sector – Here’s How to Apply
Business