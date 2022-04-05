Shell emerges leading tax compliant company in Nigeria

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has named Shell as a “leading tax compliant organisation in Nigeria for 2021.”

At an award ceremony in Abuja last week as part of the second annual National Tax Dialogue, Shell companies in Nigeria also won the award for ‘remarkable performance in the remittance of various taxes’ in the same year.

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) and Shell Nigeria Gas paid a combined $6 billion in direct taxes between 2015 and 2020 to the government.

The Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Mamman Nami, noted that Shell companies demonstrated commitment to paying all government taxes hence the two awards.

Managing Director, SPDC and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor, said he was happy that government partners and stakeholders recognised Shell’s significant contributions to the revenue of Nigeria by which the government is able to grow the economy and bring about developments to every part of the country.

Okunbor said, “Nigeria is an important heartland for Shell, and will remain so. We will continue to invest in the country to help meet its energy needs, with a focus on growing our deep-water and gas positions.”

Okunbor, who was represented at the event by a director of the SPDC and General Manager Business Government Relationship, Mr. Bashir Bello, said Shell companies would remain committed to expanding their gas portfolio for domestic and export market while also increasing access to energy for Nigerians.”