Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board of directors

Agency Report with Okay.ngApril 5, 2022
Less than a minute
Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Elon Musk will join Twitter’s board of directors, the social network’s chief executive announced Tuesday, a day after the Tesla boss bought a major stake in the company and became its largest shareholder.

“I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board,” Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet.

More to follow . . .

Via
Okay.ng
Source
AFP
Tags
Agency Report with Okay.ngApril 5, 2022
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button