Controversial Kano atheist, Mubarak Bala sentenced to 24 years imprisonment for blasphemy

Mubarak Bala, a Kano-born atheist, has pleaded guilty to all the 18-count charges bordering on incitement and breach of public peace leveled against him. Okay.ng has learned.

He was arrested in 2020 at his residence in Kaduna over a post he made on his Facebook account, blaspheming Allah and Prophet Muhammad. The post was since deleted by Facebook after series of reports made by enraged Muslim faithfuls.

Appearing before Justice Farouk Lawan of Kano High Court 4, Audu Bako Secretariat on Tuesday, Mr Bala pleaded guilty to all the charges.

He was, therefore, sentenced to 24 years imprisonment.