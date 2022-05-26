The Kaduna State PDP governorship primary commenced on Wednesday with a total of 788 delegates taking part in the exercise.

Okay.ng recalls that Senator Shehu Sani had earlier vowed not to pay any delegate to vote him.

The results were announced and Shehu Sani, the former Kaduna Central Senatorial district representative had just 2 votes.

Senator Sani congratulated the winner and thanked the two delegates for voting for him without paying them a dime.

“I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.I wish to congratulate him.” He said.

“Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime;unfortunately,I don’t know who they are,so that I can appreciate these clean votes.We look forward.” The former lawmaker said on his official Twitter account.

An ex-state and federal lawmaker, Isah Ashiru polled a total of 414 votes to win the race. His closest challenger, Sani Sidi, a former director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) secured 260 votes.

The results were announced at about 6am on Thursday morning.

Other contenders include Ramalan Yero, a former governor of the state, who secured 28 votes — Sani Abbas, had 15 votes — Haruna Saeed, a former accountant-general of Kaduna State, won 11 votes.