Kaduna Governorship Primaries: I will not pay any delegate to vote for me – Senator Shehu Sani declares

Kaduna Governorship Primaries: I will not pay any delegate to vote for me – Senator Shehu Sani declares

Senator Shehu Sani has said that he won’t pay any delegate a dime to vote for him.

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, in the 8th Assembly, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took to his Twitter account to make the declaration.

According to him, doing so is a “dishonest leadership recruitment system” which we can’t build or develop a country with.

Senator Shehu Sani is one of the Kaduna State Governorship candidates under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).