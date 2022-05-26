CBN denies sacking Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked online media reports purporting the sacking of the bank’s governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

This was revealed in Abuja by the Head of Corporate Communications at the CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisiobi. He made the rebuttal on Wednesday in Abuja when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Emefiele is currently out of the country on official assignment. Okay.ng has learned.

NAN reports that Emefiele has been under public scrutiny since he declared interest to run for the presidency at the oncoming 2023 general elections. (NAN).