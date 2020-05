Less than a minute

Shanghai Shenhua wants Odion Ighalo to return from his loan spell at Manchester United from July.

The 30-year-old Nigerian forward joined United on loan in January.

Ighalo impressed in his short time at Old Trafford, but his loan deal will expire next month.

However, Shenhua wants Ighalo to report back in time as the Chinese Super League kick-off in July.