COVID-19: Nigeria reports 248 new cases — 81 in Lagos, total now 4399

Nigeria has recorded two hundred and forty-eight (248) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, May 10, 2020, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 81 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 35 in Jigawa, 26 in Borno, 26 in Kano, 20 in Bauchi, 13 in FCT, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto, 7 in Zamfara, 4 in Kwara, 4 in Kebbi, 2 in Gombe, 2 in Taraba, 2 in Ogun, 2 in Ekiti, 1 in Osun and 1 in Bayelsa.

As of 11:50pm on 10th May, there are 4399 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Seven hundred and seventy-eight (778) patients have been discharged with one hundred and forty-three (143) deaths across the country.