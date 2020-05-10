UEFA Champions League final set to be played on August 29

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) are putting plans in place to restart the Champions League from August 2.

UEFA will be having a video conference call meeting with 55 national associations on Monday.

The major agender of the meeting will be to have a clear plan from every league by May 25 ahead of their next ExCo meeting on May 27 when a more final fixture list and schedule can be agreed.

Meanwhile, UEFA is considering putting back the outstanding ties from the Champions League as a mini-tournament.

The mini-tournament will be played in a neutral venue or at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.