Seyi Makinde pens apology for staging rally despite COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria

Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde has apologised for holding a rally in the state despite the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The governor and his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were criticised for staging a rally in Ibadan with cases of the deadly disease announced in neighboring states.

Makinde in a statement issued on Thursday evening accepted responsibility adding that the event should have been cancelled.

He said in part of the statement: “I have received your complaints about the rally that was held yesterday, and I feel obligated to state in clear terms that we acted based on the information we had at that time. In retrospect, it should not have happened and I take responsibility for that lapse in judgement.”

Furthermore, the governor assured the people of Oyo state that his administration is working closely with the federal government to avoid spread of the pandemic.

Makinde also advised them to remain calm and ensure practicing social distancing.

In addition, the governor noted that he has established the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force headed by himself.

He furthermore urged anyone who has shown symptoms of COVID-19 such as dry cough, fever, nausea, severe headaches, difficulty breathing and tiredness to isolate themselves and call Oyo State Ministry of Health’s helplines:‬ ‪08038210122‬, ‪08023229267‬ or ‪08073431342.‬‬‬