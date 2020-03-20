‘I’m broken’ — Ben Murray-Bruce announces death of his wife

Former senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray-Bruce has announced the passing away of his wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

Bruce took to his Twitter handle to disclosed that his ‘best friend’ of 43 years died of cancer.

The founder of Silverbird Television said he is broken and devastated over the death of his wife of 41 years.

He wrote: “I’m broken. Just lost my beautiful wife to cancer. She was my best friend for 43 years and my wife for 41 years. Cancer is real, but it shouldn’t be a death sentence – awareness, and early detection and treatment are key to survival. I miss her so so much. I’m broken.

”Our children are devastated, I am too. But I have to be strong for them. Please put our family in your prayers. Like the sun, my wife was a blessing and touched the lives of everyone she met. Though she’s gone, she’d remain alive in our hearts forever.

“I miss you, my sweetheart, and my most beautiful girl, Evelyn Murray-Bruce. Forever yours, Red heart.”