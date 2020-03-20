Osun joins Lagos, Ogun to ban all public gatherings over COVID-19

The Osun State Government has effected a ban on public gatherings in a bid to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This decision was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan on Friday.

According to the statement, “the ban will affect all Schools in Osun, Churches, Mosques, Night Clubs and Sports arenas among others.”

The statement noted that the ban which will be until further notice was implemented following cases of the virus in neighboring states.

“Though we have not recorded any case of the deadly virus, as a responsible government, we must be prepared so that we are not taken by surprise. The coronavirus scourge is a complex public health emergency, the type the world had never seen,” the statement read partly.

“Therefore, to protect our dear state, our children, and our economy will require our collective response and sacrifice. Government at both state and local government levels will lead but we will all need to do our bit to get through this bad patch.

“As a responsible and responsive government that places premium on the well-being of its people, we will protect our citizens from potential and actual threats.

“We also urge our people to dedicatedly observe the precautionary protocols of thorough washing of hands with soap and clean water and the use of hand sanitiser; observing social distance and avoiding large gatherings, and alerting the authority of any suspected case.

“Our Technical Action Committee is working round the clock to beef up the State’s capacity for epidemiological control and management. We therefore call on citizens not to give in to undue panic.”

Lagos and Ogun states have taken similar decision to restrict public gatherings to 50 persons.

Nigeria had so far recorded a total of twelve (12) cases with eleven (11) in Lagos, while one (1) in Ekiti State.