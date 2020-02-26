SERAP slams Reps over bill seeking immunity for presiding officers

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has kicked against the passing of a bill seeking to confer immunity on presiding officers of the National Assembly and States’ Houses of Assembly.

On Tuesday, Okay.ng understands that a constitutional amendment bill scaled through second reading at the House plenary session.

Members argued on the necessity of the bill, with some rejecting it, while others said it was needed to protect the legislative arm from “persecution”.

Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP’s deputy director, in a statement reacting to the bill, said providing immunity for presiding officers against crimes of corruption was tantamount to ripping up the constitution.

The statement read: “It’s a blatant assault on the rule of law and breach of public trust. The leadership of the House of Representatives must immediately withdraw this obnoxious bill. We will vigorously challenge this impunity.”