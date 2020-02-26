Barcelona are not good enough to win the Champions League – Arsene Wenger reveals

Former Arsenal head coach, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that Barcelona are not good enough to win the Champions League trophy this season.

The Spanish club were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in their last-16 first leg on Tuesday night.

However, Football pundits and bookies have tipped the Spanish giants as favorites to win the Champions League but Wenger believes that they are not.

The 70-year-old told beIN Sports: “This Barcelona side has similar numbers to Napoli. On average they have 13 shots on goal, but they concede as well as 13 shots on goal.

“And I knew Barcelona when they had 27 shots on goal and conceded two.”