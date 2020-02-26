Africa will always remember Mubarak’s sacrifices for Egypt, Buhari mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari has in a condolence message to the people of Egypt said Africa will not forget the sacrifices made by its former leader, Hosni Mubarak.

Okay.ng reports on Tuesday that the 91-year-old former president passed away after undergoing surgery.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, commiserated with family, friends, and associates of the former military pilot, who ruled the country for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to the flag.

The statement quoted Buhari saying: “As a public servant, President Buhari believes Mubarak’s sacrifices for his country, and the continent, will always be remembered.”

Hosni Mubarak, who was outcasted in 2011, ruled Egypt from 1981 to 2011.