News

Africa will always remember Mubarak’s sacrifices for Egypt, Buhari mourns

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu February 26, 2020
Less than a minute
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has in a condolence message to the people of Egypt said Africa will not forget the sacrifices made by its former leader, Hosni Mubarak.

Okay.ng reports on Tuesday that the 91-year-old former president passed away after undergoing surgery.

Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, commiserated with family, friends, and associates of the former military pilot, who ruled the country for more than 29 years, pursuing peace within the country, and with neighbouring countries, and leaving a legacy of stability and loyalty to the flag.

The statement quoted Buhari saying: “As a public servant, President Buhari believes Mubarak’s sacrifices for his country, and the continent, will always be remembered.”

Hosni Mubarak, who was outcasted in 2011, ruled Egypt from 1981 to 2011.



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close