Seplat Energy CEO Roger Brown Honoured at BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards

The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has been recognized for his outstanding leadership and excellence in the business world.

This prestigious honor was bestowed upon him by Nigeria’s leading business news media, BusinessDay Media Limited, in collaboration with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The announcement of this recognition took place at the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs Awards held in Lagos on Saturday.

The event saw the gathering of prominent figures from various industries, including business leaders, regulators, entrepreneurs, and members of the media.

The remarkable performance of Seplat Energy on the Nigerian stock market was highly commended by the award organizers.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, the Publisher/Chief Executive Officer of BusinessDay Media Limited, explained the purpose of the Top 25 CEOs Award.

He stated that it aims to identify and celebrate exceptional leadership in the business arena. Recognized CEOs have demonstrated excellence in areas such as financial management, strategic planning, innovation, and corporate social responsibility. Additionally, they may be acknowledged for their ability to inspire employees, foster strong relationships with customers and stakeholders, and lead their companies through periods of change or adversity.

Aigbogun praised Seplat Energy for its outstanding business performance and robust business model. He emphasized that this recognition aims to promote sustainable performance and contribute to the overall economic development of Nigeria.

In response to the award, Mr. Roger Brown expressed his gratitude to BusinessDay Media for the recognition.

He reaffirmed Seplat Energy’s commitment to maintaining excellence, upholding strong corporate governance, and adhering to global best practices. Brown, who was represented at the event by Mr. Samson Ezugworie, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Seplat Energy, acknowledged the call for continued greatness and exceptional business performance.

Ezugworie further emphasized Seplat Energy’s dedication to its stakeholders, stating, “This is, indeed, a call for more great works and stellar business delivery. Our commitment to our stakeholders is unwavering and remains so. The Seplat Energy brand is known for value creation and retention, and we will continue to deliver value.”

The Seplat Energy delegation at the event was led by Mr. Samson Ezugworie, with notable members including Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs & Sustainability; Adetaiwo Osindero, Senior Manager of Business Finance; Stanley Opara, Manager of Corporate Communications; and Adebowale Eboda, Head of Compliance (Operations & Market).