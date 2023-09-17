Mohbad’s Death: Bella Shmurda Demands Arrest of Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The Nigerian music industry is in turmoil following the recent demise of singer Mohbad and the subsequent call for action by his close friend, Bella Shmurda.

Bella Shmurda has taken to social media to demand the arrest of Naira Marley and Sam Larry in connection with Mohbad’s death, setting off a storm of controversy and uncertainty.

While the exact cause of Mohbad’s death remains unconfirmed, Bella Shmurda has utilized his media platform to call for swift police action.

He warns that if justice is not served promptly, nationwide protests could erupt.

In his statement, Bella Shmurda stated, “For the past few days, I’ve been contemplating what to do, or at least get the authorities of the Nigerian police to apprehend at least one person involved in the maltreatment and malicious acts towards Mohbad.

“Since his passing, his spirit hasn’t left me, speaking a lot in my head and pointing fingers at those who need to be dealt with. In my dreams, I see myself in Canada just a few days before he died.

“I went to see him and shared my plans before leaving. As usual, I came here to visit my family and kickstart my tour, but I can’t do it anymore. I’m not mentally in shape for it, and I’ll be back in a few days.

“Regardless, Mohbad submitted numerous petitions against these people and their actions towards him. He complained and shouted, but the Nigerian police seem apathetic and driven by nepotism in this matter, even after his passing.

“In the past few days, I’ve tried my best not to use my phone and type anything, but Mohbad’s spirit won’t let me rest.

“I know I’m the only one who can make his spirit calm by ensuring that those who made him live in fear and almost with nothing to feed on don’t get any rest either.

“And he’s started; yes, I mean trouble is just beginning like this. I won’t relent, and I mean it. Sam Larry and the entire Marlians Music crew must be arrested.

“We’re ready to go to the police ourselves, and if the Nigerian police are too weak to apprehend these people, we’ll handle it on the streets, whether legally or illegally. This war has just started.

“If they all run out of the country, which would show they’re guilty of the crimes they’ve been accused of, they should never come back and should be banned from entering the country for life.

“Seyi Tinubu, you’re the face of the youth in this country, and I know you’re a man of diligence and integrity. Please take action before we take to the streets on this matter. The police station won’t be able to contain all of us. Ajeh!!

“If you like, have your family members create tribute songs and release his catalog and unpaid royalties legally. Then we can start a fresh discussion about other matters, you she-goat with a British accent.

“All of you who were there when things were happening, forming gang-gang, you’ve just run into trouble.

“I know all of you better travel and never come back for life because, well, the boys are already on the streets. Everyone will feel it.”