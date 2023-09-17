Mother of Late Singer MohBad Reveals Disturbing Details About Son’s Final Days [Video]

Mrs. Aloba, the grieving mother of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as MohBad, has come forward with a heartfelt video statement, revealing disturbing details about her son’s final days.

In the emotional video, she recounted her son’s ordeal, alleging that he was a victim of assault and victimization by his former boss, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, and his associates.

Speaking passionately in Yoruba, Mrs. Aloba refuted claims that her son was mentally unstable, strongly asserting that he lived in a state of perpetual fear during his last days.

She addressed the circumstances surrounding her son’s arrest, stating, “My son was in the studio working when the other boys were arrested. He wasn’t even in the house when officers visited. Upon his release, MohBad told me he was given something to drink, and from that day, things got worse.

“My son lived in perpetual fear till the day he died. His troubles began when he joined Marlian Music. He ceased to be at peace since that day.

“I was called on multiple occasions and told how my son was battered and assaulted by Naira Marley and his people.

“MohBad boycotted several shows because of information that Naira Marley and his boys could be at the same show.

“MohBad was not mentally ill. I have remained quiet because I wasn’t permitted to speak until now. He was married with a son. How do people tag such a person as mad?

“I was home when I got a call on Monday that my son had passed. I was just with him days earlier, this is painful.

“All the people spreading rumours about him, fear God.

“Whoever has a hand in his death will surely face the wrath of God.”

Mrs Aloba continued, saying she knew her son had bitten more than he could chew when he told her about his contract with Naira Marley.

“I knew trouble was looming when he told me about Naira Marley.

“I am calling on Nigerians to help me get justice for my son,” she pleaded, crying.

MohBad passed away on Tuesday, September 12, at the age of 27, leaving behind a grieving family and a mourning fan base.