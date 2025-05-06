NewsTop stories

Senate Constitutes Committee to Oversee Rivers State Sole Administrator’s Activities

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Nigerian Senate has established an 18-member oversight committee to monitor the activities of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, okay.ng reports.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the committee’s formation during Tuesday’s plenary, stating it was created to enhance transparency and accountability in the state’s governance.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele was appointed chairman of the committee. Akpabio underscored the committee’s critical role in legislative oversight and mentioned that its composition might be reviewed after further consultations. He urged the committee to begin its oversight duties without delay, emphasizing the urgency of their assignment and the Senate’s commitment to democratic governance.

Committee members include Senators Adamu Aliero, Osita Izunaso, Osita Ngwu, Kaka Shehu, Aminu Abass, Tokunbo Abiru, Adeniyi Adebire, and others, plus the Clerk of the Senate.

Since assuming office, Ibas has focused on restoring law and order in Rivers State with the support of security agencies. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to making Rivers a peaceful and economically stable state where citizens can live without fear.

Ibas appealed to lawmakers for support in securing resources and legislative backing for his administration’s initiatives.

He also disclosed that a 2025 budget is being prepared to improve healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, employment, and technological development. This was revealed during a meeting with the Rivers State caucus at the National Assembly, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi.

The Senate’s move follows President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and the appointment of Ibas as sole administrator amid political conflicts in the state.

