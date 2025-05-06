Education

Peter Obi Calls for Urgent Education Reforms After 2025 UTME Mass Failure

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read
Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Peter Obi has raised serious concerns over Nigeria’s education system following the release of the 2025 UTME results, which showed that more than 78% of candidates scored below 200 marks, okay.ng reports.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board data revealed that out of 1,955,069 candidates, only about 420,000 scored above 200.

In a statement posted on his official social media handles, Obi described the results as “a reflection of the deep-rooted challenges in our educational system.” He blamed the alarming failure rate on years of neglect and poor investment in education.

Obi highlighted the educational progress of other countries to underscore Nigeria’s lag. Bangladesh, with only 75% of Nigeria’s population, has a National University enrolling over 3.4 million students, while Turkey, with 87.7 million people, has over seven million university students.

- Advertisement -

“Education is not just a social service; it is a strategic investment,” Obi stressed. He called on the government to “invest aggressively in education at all levels if we are serious about building a prosperous, secure, and equitable Nigeria.”

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Senate Constitutes Committee to Oversee Rivers State Sole Administrator’s Activities
Next Article Iyabo Ojo Actress Iyabo Ojo Opens Up on EFCC Invitation Over Money Spraying at Daughter’s Wedding

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Three Major Revelations from Grand Theft Auto VI’s Second Official Trailer
Entertainment
Iyabo Ojo
Actress Iyabo Ojo Opens Up on EFCC Invitation Over Money Spraying at Daughter’s Wedding
Celebrities
Senate Constitutes Committee to Oversee Rivers State Sole Administrator’s Activities
News Top stories
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Receives First Call-Up to Portugal Under-15 National Team
Sport
Federal High Court Bars Nnamdi Kanu’s Sister-in-Law from Court for Live-Streaming Proceedings
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like