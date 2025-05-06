Peter Obi Calls for Urgent Education Reforms After 2025 UTME Mass Failure

Peter Obi has raised serious concerns over Nigeria’s education system following the release of the 2025 UTME results, which showed that more than 78% of candidates scored below 200 marks, okay.ng reports.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board data revealed that out of 1,955,069 candidates, only about 420,000 scored above 200.

In a statement posted on his official social media handles, Obi described the results as “a reflection of the deep-rooted challenges in our educational system.” He blamed the alarming failure rate on years of neglect and poor investment in education.

Obi highlighted the educational progress of other countries to underscore Nigeria’s lag. Bangladesh, with only 75% of Nigeria’s population, has a National University enrolling over 3.4 million students, while Turkey, with 87.7 million people, has over seven million university students.





“Education is not just a social service; it is a strategic investment,” Obi stressed. He called on the government to “invest aggressively in education at all levels if we are serious about building a prosperous, secure, and equitable Nigeria.”