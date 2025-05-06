Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Receives First Call-Up to Portugal Under-15 National Team

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

Cristiano dos Santos, the eldest son of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, has earned his inaugural selection to the Portugal Under-15 national team, announced on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old forward currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, following in his father’s footsteps. His youth career also includes time at Manchester United and Juventus, clubs where his father previously starred.

The Portugal U-15 squad is set to compete in the Vlatko Marković youth tournament in Croatia from May 13 to 18, where they will face Japan, Greece, and England. This tournament represents a significant milestone in Ronaldo Jr.’s budding football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary striker and Portugal’s all-time top scorer, who is still active internationally at 40, has five children. He notably helped Portugal win their first major international trophy at Euro 2016, despite an early injury in the final against France.

- Advertisement -

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Federal High Court Bars Nnamdi Kanu’s Sister-in-Law from Court for Live-Streaming Proceedings
Next Article Senate Constitutes Committee to Oversee Rivers State Sole Administrator’s Activities

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Three Major Revelations from Grand Theft Auto VI’s Second Official Trailer
Entertainment
Iyabo Ojo
Actress Iyabo Ojo Opens Up on EFCC Invitation Over Money Spraying at Daughter’s Wedding
Celebrities
Peter Obi
Peter Obi Calls for Urgent Education Reforms After 2025 UTME Mass Failure
Education
Senate Constitutes Committee to Oversee Rivers State Sole Administrator’s Activities
News Top stories
Federal High Court Bars Nnamdi Kanu’s Sister-in-Law from Court for Live-Streaming Proceedings
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like