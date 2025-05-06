Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Receives First Call-Up to Portugal Under-15 National Team

Cristiano dos Santos, the eldest son of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, has earned his inaugural selection to the Portugal Under-15 national team, announced on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old forward currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, following in his father’s footsteps. His youth career also includes time at Manchester United and Juventus, clubs where his father previously starred.

The Portugal U-15 squad is set to compete in the Vlatko Marković youth tournament in Croatia from May 13 to 18, where they will face Japan, Greece, and England. This tournament represents a significant milestone in Ronaldo Jr.’s budding football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary striker and Portugal’s all-time top scorer, who is still active internationally at 40, has five children. He notably helped Portugal win their first major international trophy at Euro 2016, despite an early injury in the final against France.