Senate confirms ex-Service Chiefs as ambassadors

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors-designate.

The upper chambers confirmed the appointees on Tuesday following the report of the Senate committee on foreign affairs chaired by Senator Mohammed Bulkachuwa.

Bulkachuwa, in his presentation, said their appointments were made in line with section 171(40) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

According to him, “their experiences as Service Chiefs and in the military where they rose to the highest ranks in their careers have made them eminently qualified; and that the nominees were very knowledgeable and articulate in their response to questions directed at them by the Committee.”

The confirmed appointees are General Abayomi Olonisakin (retd.); Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.); Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (retd.); Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd.); and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Usman (retd.).

Senate President Ahmad Lawan thwarted an attempt by minority leader Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe to draw the attention of the lawmakers to a petition against the confirmation of the ex-service chiefs.

Lawan said the petition lacked merit.

He advised the Federal Government to deploy the new ambassadors to countries where their experiences as former military officers would be required.